Sudan: Khartoum to Host Conference of African Heart Association in 7-11 October

Khartoum — The Sudan's capital Khartoum is due to host the conference of the African Heart Association in the period from 7 to 11 October, coinciding with the conferences of the African Summit of the World Heart Union and the African Catheterization, with the participation of 500 specialists, consultants and technicians from inside the country, and 200 experts from Africa, America, Europe and Asia.

The Secretary-General of the Sudanese Heart Association Dr. Ahmed Ali said in a press statement that the conference will be hosted at the Friendship Hall in honor of the First Vice-President of the Republic, the National Prime Minister, General Bakri Hassan Salih, and under the auspices of the Federal Minister of Health, Bahr Idris Abu Garda.

He pointed out that 4 workshops will be held targeting consultants, the cardiologists and catheters, and general practitioner (GP), the family doctors, internal medicine and deputies.

Dr. Ahmed Ali revealed that the conference will presents a live broadcast of catheterization from advanced centers in America, Europe and Hong Kong by experts in the field as one of the modern training methods, pointing out that the aim of the conference is to develop the heart services in Sudan, affirm the pioneering role and experience in heart treatment, and the association role and the benefit from the world experience in training national cadres.