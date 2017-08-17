16 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Basher and Desalgen Witness Graduation Ceremony in War College

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher and the visiting Ethiopian Prime Minister, Haile Mariam Desalgen witnessed, Wednesday, at the Military College Stadium, the graduation ceremony of Batches, 61 and 15 of Military College and Air Force College in the presence of the Defense Minister, General, Mohammed Ahmed Ibn Auf and the commanders of Armed, Police, and Security Forces besides, the families of the graduates.

The President and Ethiopian Prime Minister honored the outstanding graduates of the two batches.

Defense Minister has affirmed the army's commitment to guard the regional and international peace, explaining the armed forces ability to maintain peace and stability in the country.

He outlined that despite the defeat of the rebellion, the spread of firearms threats peace and security in the country, affirming that the army, in cooperation with Firearms Collection Committee, chaired by the Vice-President of the Republic, will take more strict measures in this connection.

"The armed forces will not allow the territory of Sudan to be a transit point for the smuggling of arms, drugs and human trafficking," he concluded.

The graduates included students from the sisterly Yemen and Mauritania.

Sudan

South Kordufan Governor Says Tourism Festival Reflect the Stability His State Enjoys

The governor of South Kordufan state, Issa Adam Abakar, has confirmed that the festival his state was currently… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.