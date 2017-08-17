16 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Amir of Kuwait Affirms Support to Sudan

Khartoum — Amir of Kuwait, Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has affirmed his country's support to Sudan in all international forums, lauding the historical relations between the two countries.

Al-Sabah who received, Wednesday, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Omer and the official accompanied delegation, has commended Sudan role in the Arab region, pledging that he will remove all the obstacles impeding the development of relations in all domains.

Meanwhile, Pro. Omer announced Sudan welcoming to the Kuwaiti initiative aimed at containing the Gulf crisis, affirming Sudan support to initiative of Amir of Kuwait in this connection.

He revealed that he is carrying a message from the President of the Republic Sudan's support to the initiative.

