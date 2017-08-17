Sudan: Minister of Interior Meets (UNHCR) Commissioner

Khartoum — The Minister of interior, General (police) Dr. Hamid Mohamed Manan met with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Mr. Filippo Grandi, currently visiting the country, in the presence of the state minister of interior, Babiker Ahmed al- Amin Digna'a, the representative of UNHCR in Khartoum, Noriko Yoshida and the commissioner of the refugees affairs, Engineer Hamad al-Juzouli.

The meeting has reviewed the Sudan's effort in hosting the refugee and the asylum seekers from neighboring countries, and its role in preparing appropriate circumstance for dignified life via providing security, shelter, the health and education assistances despite the weak regional and international support provided to Sudan that do not meet needs of the refugees.

The (UNHCR) commissioner for his part has praised the Sudanese people and government efforts in reception and hosting of the refugees from different neighboring countries from and for a long periods.

He noted that the visit aims at the inspection of situations of refugees on reality especially the refugees of the state of south Sudan in the state of east Darfur, those who came to Sudan following the incidents the South Sudan witnessing.

He indicated his efforts through this visit and with the coordination with the relevant authorities to draw up long-term plans for the refugees issues and problems , and would contain all solutions via which financing could be attracted from the donors states and the relevant organizations, including the support for the police forces with all equipment's and requirements to properly carry its role in the stability and security of the refugees in the camps particularly after the sad incidents occurred in Khour Abu Waral camp in White Nile State.