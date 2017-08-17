Sudan: Ministry of Mminerals Gives Companies in Blue Nile Choice to Continue Work or De-Licensing

Al-Rouserris — The State Minister at the Ministry of Minerals, Aoushaik Mohamed Tahir has given choice to the companies acquired squares for gold an chrom production in Blue Nile state to continue work and production or de-licensing.

During the Minerals Council expanded meeting held at the Hall of Heightening of al Rouserris Dam, in the presence of the state's Wali (governor), Hussein Yassin Hamad, and mining companies operating in the state, the state minister promised to resolve all the problems that face the companies to enable it to continue work.

He noted that he was reassured him during the visit that the state is secure and stable and enjoys social coexistence that has contributed to the productions increase.

He stressed that no company would be allowed to own space of land without exploiting it, calling on the state to speed the exploitation of the squares by serious investors.

He called on the companies to commit to payments for sums allocated for the social responsibility, revealing intention to hold meeting for the mining companies in the state to review the state investment resources and work for its development.

The Wali (governor) of Blue Nile state on his part has asserted the stability of security situations, and that all the companies working sites are secure demanding the companies to exercise their activity.