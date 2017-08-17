Kenya: Nairobi County Suspends Leases, Contracts and Payments

The County Government of Nairobi has suspended the execution of contracts, leases, assignments and processing of payments until the next government is formed.

The above functions that require approval by county executives, will now wait until Mr Mike Sonko takes over from Governor Evans Kidero.

FROZEN

City Hall has also frozen all other activities that require consent and authorisation of executive officers and will only process them after approval by the county secretary.

According to a memo sent to all county chief officers and directors by Public Service chief officer Leboo ole Morintat and copied to Mr Sonko, deputy governor-elect Ploycarp Igathe and all county executives, the order of suspension follows the election of Senator Sonko as the next governor.

"The county is in a transition period and it would be prudent that activities that require consent and authorisation of the executive, as outlined, are suspended or processed after approval by the county secretary until the conclusion of the changeovers for ease of accountability," the memo signed by Leboo Ole Moritant for County Secretary Robert Ayisi read in part.

ACCOUNTS

The officers were also asked to ensure those they supervise are briefed to prevent breaches, with the memo stating that the move was meant to curb fraudulent deals that officers in the outgoing administration may want to execute.

The memo, at the same time, was aimed at easing accountability when the new team assumes office.

This comes a day after Mr Sonko, through his lawyer, wrote to Dr Kidero not to withdraw any funds from the county account at the Central Bank of Kenya.

Mr Sonko also wanted Dr Kidero not to remove any materials from City Hall or any other items in any office in the county office while at the same time asking him to appoint a three-member committee to handle the transition.

Mr Sonko will be officially sworn in as governor on Monday, August 21.