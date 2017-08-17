Nigeria: Popular Abuja Night Club 'The Bank' Shuts Down Indefinitely

Photo: Premium Times

The Bank night club, Abuja

A popular Abuja night club, The Bank, has been shut following a series of controversies that have trailed it recently.

A source said the club, whose social media account was recently hacked, has been embroiled in different managerial controversies and has consequently resolved to shut operations indefinitely despite high patronage.

The club is located in Dabras Hotel, Aminu Kano, Wuse 2.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the shutdown also marks the dissolution of the management of "The Bank."

"It is clear that The Bank as a club ceases to exist henceforth. What we all know as 'The Bank' before has now been shut down and will not be operating from Dabras Hotels," a source said.

The source, however, did not reveal whether another club will emerge at the same location, but disclosed that the management "feels aggrieved that the image of the club has lately been tarnished."

Another source said a new company will now take over the same location where the club had operated from but did not mention the name of the company.

Efforts to reach the club's management failed as those met at Dabras Hotels declined comments, but they confirmed that the Bank no longer exists.