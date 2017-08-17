Nigeria: SON Signs Agreement On Product Authentication Scheme

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has engaged the services of the Nigerian affiliate of an international security printing outfit, MSP Secure Technologies Nigeria Limited, to introduce a product authentication scheme in Nigeria.

The scheme is aimed at assisting consumers determine the genuineness of products before purchase.

Speaking at the signing of the agreement with the company in Abuja, the Director General of SON, Mr. Osita Aboloma, stated that his management was motivated to introduce the scheme to ensure consumers got value for their money while also protecting genuine manufacturers and importers from faking, cloning and product counterfeiting.

He said the management of SON had since May, 2016, approved the project as part of strategies to combat the negative effects of product cloning, faking, counterfeiting and substandard products in general in the Nigerian market.

This SON DG said this was in addition to several other initiatives to provide level playing field for local manufacturers and importers in line with requirements of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) of which Nigeria was a signatory.

Other initiatives, he continued, included the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) to assure the quality and competitiveness of all locally manufactured products and the off-shore conformity assessment programme (SONCAP) for imported products.

An electronic product registration scheme aimed at products traceability and confirmation of quality status was already being implemented by SON, he said. Mr. Aboloma welcomed the agreement with the internationally acclaimed security printing outfit from India, stressing that SON was relying on their over two decades experience in successfully deploying similar schemes in many African countries.

The Managing Director of Mandras Security Printing Private Limited from India, Mr. Pratap Rajah Sunder Singh, expressed delight at being able to make the parent company's international experience available to Nigeria.