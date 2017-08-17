South Africa: Two Suspects Identified in Horror Taxi Rape, Robbery in Gauteng

Gauteng police on Thursday released photos of two men who may be linked to a rape and robbery that took place in a minibus taxi in the province in March.

The woman and her 10-year-old son had boarded the taxi in Ontdekkers Road, Florida, not suspecting they would be preyed upon in the vehicle.

A gang apparently repeatedly raped her over a period of four hours, while her son was forced to lie on the floor, she told EWN at the time.

Gauteng police spokesperson, Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said she was robbed of her jewellery, wallet, bank cards, cellphone, house keys and R1 700.

Her bank cards were later used to make several purchases, including liquor.

The photos show the men at the tills in a bottle store.

A reward of up to R50 000 would be offered for information that might lead to arrests and prosecution of those responsible.

The attack was one of many reported to the police during March this year.

Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Deliwe de Lange then set up a special team to investigate the cases.

Cases were reported at Meadowlands, Booysens, Johannesburg Central, Rosebank, Alberton, Germiston, Kliptown, Protea Glen, Langlaagte, Honeydew and Dobsonville.

Four people have already been arrested. Their cases were pending in court.

"There are also several leads that are being followed as some of the suspects are believed to be taxi drivers working for certain taxi associations," said Dlamini.

Anyone with information on the suspects could contact the investigation team leader, Captain Elon Bester on 079 890 7472 or Constable John Mokoena on 071 675 6166 at all hours.

Anonymous information may also be forwarded to Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

News24