Nigeria: Court Rules On Evans' Rights Enforcement Suit August 29

Photo: Premium Times

Chukwudi Dumeme Onuamadike (Evans) speaking to journalists when he was paraded by the Nigerian Police.

Lagos — A Federal High Court in Lagos will on August 29 deliver judgement in a N300 million fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by the suspected billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, more widely known as Evans, against the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris and three others, challenging his continued detention.

The trial judge, Justice Abdul-Azeez Anka fixed the date after listening to arguments from parties in the matter yesterday.

Evans is demanding N300 million from the police for detaining him since June 10, 2017 without pressing any charge against him in court.

Henry Obiazi, lawyer representing both the IGP and the Nigeria Police, said the case had to do with murder, armed robbery and kidnapping, which are all capital offences, that there was an order of the court for his remand, and that he was a kidnapper terrorizing states across the country. "I urge the court to dismiss this application with punitive costs," the lawyer said.

However, in his arguments, Evans lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje, said, "The proper thing for the respondents to do is to have the applicant arraigned and later inform the court about the capital nature of the offence upon which he may then be remanded in their custody."

After listening to the submissions of the parties, Justice Anka fixed August 29 for judgement.