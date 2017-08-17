17 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Court Rules On Evans' Rights Enforcement Suit August 29

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Chukwudi Dumeme Onuamadike (Evans) speaking to journalists when he was paraded by the Nigerian Police.
By Adelanwa Bamgboye

Lagos — A Federal High Court in Lagos will on August 29 deliver judgement in a N300 million fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by the suspected billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, more widely known as Evans, against the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris and three others, challenging his continued detention.

The trial judge, Justice Abdul-Azeez Anka fixed the date after listening to arguments from parties in the matter yesterday.

Evans is demanding N300 million from the police for detaining him since June 10, 2017 without pressing any charge against him in court.

Henry Obiazi, lawyer representing both the IGP and the Nigeria Police, said the case had to do with murder, armed robbery and kidnapping, which are all capital offences, that there was an order of the court for his remand, and that he was a kidnapper terrorizing states across the country. "I urge the court to dismiss this application with punitive costs," the lawyer said.

However, in his arguments, Evans lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje, said, "The proper thing for the respondents to do is to have the applicant arraigned and later inform the court about the capital nature of the offence upon which he may then be remanded in their custody."

After listening to the submissions of the parties, Justice Anka fixed August 29 for judgement.

More on This

Lagos Court Okays Hearing of Evans Fundamental Rights Abuse Suit

Justice Abdulaziz Anka of the Federal High Court in Lagos has granted leave to the suspected kidnap kingpin,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.