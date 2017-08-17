Gambia: Halifa Still On European Tour in Gothenburg, Sweden

Hon. Halifa Sallah is currently in Gothenburg, Sweden, meeting with prominent Swedish Government personalities and head of institutions. In his Thursday engagements, he met with Ms. Britt Mari Coxner, had a joint meeting with Mini-Maria, who works on substance addicted patients (drugs and alchohol) and visited the Youth Medical Health Centres to discuss youth health, physical health, mental health, social health, sexual and reproductive health and rights Issues.

He also met politicians like Mr. Jøran Fagerlund from the Left Party and Professor Olof Bergstedt from Chalmers, at Lackarebäcks Water Production Plant in Gothenburg.The water production plant is among the most protected in terms of security. Hon. Sallah was given a rare opportunity of touring the facility that supplies the greater part of Sweden with clean Water.

Hon. Sallah on Thursday meet with representatives of the Swedish Coalition governing body at the Gothenburg City Hall. In attendance were the two deputy Mayors and the secretary; Daniel Bernmar of the Left Party and Deputy Major responsible for the care of the Elderly, society, democracy and sports; and Mariya Voyvodova of the Social Democrats and Deputy Mayor responsible for Culture, Human Rights and Youth. Hon. Sallah was accompanied by Karanta Bojang, Jerry Jallow and Yaya Drammeh.

He saw it prudent to meet and exchange ideas with fellow politicians in Gothenburg and exchange ideas on democracy and socio-economic development and how Sweden and the Gambia can mutually benefit each other in terms of sustainable socio-economic development.

He was able to wrap up the day meetings at the Multicultural Folk High School, an adult education centre. There the discussion centered on exchange of ideas about education & empowerment of citizens, possibilities of exchange of knowledge and experience between adult literacy programs, student and teacher exchange programs etc..

Hon. Sallah is scheduled to travel to Helsingborg where he will meet with the Gambian community in that part of Sweden on Sunday, 13th August 2017 and will be picked from the ferry terminal at Helsingor, about 45km from Copenhagen, Denmark. He is expected in Copenhagen, Denmark on Monday 14th August, 2017.