16 August 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Villagers Complain of Insect Invasion On Their Farms

By Kebba Camara

One Essa Bojang of Mbankam has call on the Government especially the Agriculture Ministry, to come to their aid as insects have invaded their maize and beans farms.

The farmers who spoke to this reporter from Nuimi Mbankam village in the North Bank Region, said they don't expect to harvest maize or beans this rainy season, as insects have invaded their farms. They said they are afraid that the rice fields cultivated by women is next for the insects and this will be a disaster, should it happen.

"The maize and beans were doing well until we saw some strange insects eating the crops. We do not expect to have good a harvest this year. We are thinking if these insects are done with the maize and beans, they will be attacking the rice fields cultivated by the women,"Mr. Bojang complained.

They call on the agriculture ministry to visit their farms and advise them with possible solutions.

