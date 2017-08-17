Zimbabwe: Doctors Speak On Mnangagwa

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa could have eaten stale food, resulting in him suffering a severe bout of vomiting and diarrhoea, according to reports from his doctors in South Africa where he is seeking treatment. VP Mnangagwa left a Presidential Youth Interface Rally in Gwanda on Saturday following a relentless bout of vomiting and diarrhoea. In a Press briefing last night, Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Chris Mushohwe allayed fears that VP Mnangagwa could have been poisoned.

He said VP Mnangagwa was recovering well but his doctors had requested him to stay in South Africa a little longer to monitor his condition.

"He is very jovial. He is recovering very well," said Dr Mushohwe.

"I am sure the nation knows he has gone to South Africa to see his doctors so that they make sure that he is fine. In fact, the doctors have asked him to stay a little bit longer so that they observe his condition but he is very well. Government is very happy with his recovery."

Dr Mushohwe said he and the Minister of Health and Child Care Dr David Parirenyatwa spoke to VP Mnangagwa on Tuesday and yesterday.

"He is well. I just wanted to allay fears that some people are getting out of the mischievous social maniacs who throw unfounded stories on the social media. There is absolutely nothing like that. He is fine," said Dr Mushohwe.

Dr Mushohwe dismissed social media claims that VP Mnangagwa was poisoned.

"Some stories went to the extent that perhaps he was poisoned, some went to the extent that he ate ice cream from Gushungo Dairies.

"That is absolute nonsense. In fact, for the record the Vice President did not eat ice cream. Yes, there was ice-cream. I ate it, many people ate the ice cream but he did not eat the ice cream himself. I do not know where this is coming from.

"What the doctors think happened is that perhaps he ate some stale food which then means it is really not poison in the sense that the people are trying to allege."

Dr Mushohwe said it was important for the nation to know the correct position and not the speculation coming from social media.

"In fact when we spoke to him after hearing these social media rumours the Minister of Health asked him if he ate the ice cream and he denied ever eating ice cream. We do not know where this is coming from," Mr Mushohwe said.