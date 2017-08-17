17 August 2017

Nigeria: Osinbajo Inaugurates 15 Permanent Secretaries

By Isiaka Wakili

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday administered oath of office on 15 of the 22 permanent secretaries recently appointed.

Before the ceremony, presidential spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, said the remaining permanent secretaries would be sworn in when those representing their states retire.

Those sworn in were assigned as follows: Ehuria Georgina Ekeoma (Abia), posted to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF); Akpan Edet Sunday (Akwa Ibom), Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment; Anagbogu Ifeoma Nkiruka ((Anambra), Ministry of Women Affairs; Walson-Jack Diiarau Didi Esther (Bayelsa), the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation; Gekpe George Isu (Cross River), Ministry of Information and Culture; Aliboh Leon Lawrence (Delta), Ministry of Budget and National Planning; Uwaifo Osarenona Clement (Edo), Ministry of Health.

Others are Abdullahi Abdulazeez Mashi (Katsina), Ministry of Communications; Adebiyi Bolaji Adekunle (Lagos), Ministry of Labour and Productivity; Ibrahim Musa Wen (Nasarawa), Ministry of Water Resources; Odewale Samson Olajide (Ogun), Office of the Head of Service of the Federation; Adesola Olusade (Ondo), Ministry of Youths and Sports; Umar Mohammed Bello (Sokoto), Office of the Secretary to the Federation; Gabriel Tanimu (FCT), Office of the Secretary to the Federation and Folayan Ayodele Olaniyi (Ekiti), Office of the Head of Service of the Federation.

Osinbajo told the new permsecs that "Your coming into office at this time is a good signal and I believe very strongly that it will be an opportunity to for a reset in some cases of projects and programmes that up till now may not have been fully implemented."

