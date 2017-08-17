Malawian top flight football league seems to be attracting more foreign players of late with the latest being a Zimbabwean Silva Chawe who has been training with Nyasa Big Bullets for the past few days.

Bullets General Secretary Albert Chigoga confirmed the development but could not give full details of the trialist.

"Yes we can confirm that we have a new player in our camp. He has been training with us for the past few days and our technical panel are taking a close eye on him.

"We hope to sign him if our technical panel gives us a go ahead," said Chigoga.

The Zimbabwean,who according to Chigoga is an attacking midfielder, can also play on the left wing, has been impressive during the two days he has trainied with the club.

Recently, the people's team welcomed their prodigal son Jimmy Zakazaka from their fierce rivals Mighty Be Forward Wanderers following misunderstandings on contractual issues.

It is understood that Wanderers had not given Zakazaka an extension following an expiry of his contract last summer.