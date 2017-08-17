Africa: Total CHAN 2018 - Senegal Down Guinea for First Leg Advantage

Senegal took a major step towards a place at the final tournament of the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) Kenya 2018 after a 3-1 win over Guinea in their West A Zone final round first leg clash on Tuesday in Pikine.

Amadou Ndiaye scored in either half plus one from substitute Assane Mbodj put the Senegalese closer to making their first appearance at the tournament designed exclusively for footballers playing in their domestic leagues since 2011, with Mahamed Camara grabbing a consolation for the visitors.

Ndiaye, on the books of Senegal champions, Generation Foot, broke the deadlock on 13 minutes before Camara drew level on 70 minutes.

The homers' lead was restored four minutes later by Ndiaye and Mbodj put the game beyond the visitors four minutes from time.

The return leg will take place on Tuesday, 22 August 2017, in Conakry, with the winner over two legs qualifying for the final tournament scheduled for 12 January to 4 February 2018 in Kenya.

Results

Central Zone

11.08.2017 Brazzaville Congo 0-0 DR Congo

12.08.2017 Malabo Equatorial Guinea vs Gabon*

12.08.2017 Sao Tome Sao Tome 0-2 Cameroon

Central-East Zone

12.08.2017 Kampala Uganda 3-0 Rwanda

13.08.2017 Hawassa Ethiopia 1-1 Sudan

North Zone

12.08.2017 Constantine Algeria 1-2 Libya

13.08.2017 Alexandria Egypt 1-1 Morocco

South Zone

12.08.2017 East London South Africa 2-2 Zambia

13.08.2017 Antananarivo Madagascar 0-0 Angola

13.08.2017 Moroni Comoros 2-1 Namibia

West A Zone

12.08.2017 Nouakchott Mauritania 2-2 Mali

15.08.2017 Pikine Senegal 3-1 Guinea

West B Zone

12.08.2017 Ouagadougou Burkina Faso 2-2 Ghana

13.08.2017 Cotonou Benin 1-0 Nigeria

13.08.2017 Niamey Niger 2-1 Cote d'Ivoire

*Equatorial Guinea qualify after Gabon withdrawal