16 August 2017

Business Day Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: MTN Rewards 'Spin the Wheel' Winners

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Cecil Mensah

Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN) has, as part of its 'Spin the Wheel' promotion, has handed out two brand new Hyundai i10 grand vehicles to two customers.

Isaac Sarfo, a teacher from Kumasi in the Ashanti Region and Lydia Aryee, an undergraduate student from Accra won their prizes at a ceremony in Accra on Thursday.

Also, Isaac Senu, Emmanuel Agudey, Samuel Obeng Amoako and Daniel Kumafo have all won fully paid trips to Dubai.

On the other hand, Frederick Korankye, Awal Mohammed, Bright Lolonyo took home two thousand Ghana Cedis each while William Larweh Doku, Vincent Edem , Anthony Kojo Samuel, Eric Asadu and Alexander Anthony took home one thousand Ghana Cedis each.

Abdul Seidu, Samuel Ago, Vincent Michel, Solomon Ato Lankai, Nathaniel Koduah, Jonathan Adjetey Sowah, Hilton Welbeck, Prince Hayford, Gifty Mawufemoh also won fourth generation mobile phone devices.

Addressing the winners, Mr. Noel Kojo-Ganson, General Manager, Customer Marketing at MTN, said the 'Spin the Wheel' promotion was one of the several ways the company intends to reward its loyal customers across the country to the end of the year.

He said every month two cars will be given to customers who build points in the 'Spin the Wheel' promotion every day till the end of the month.

Ghana

Radio XYZ Holds Summit to Redefine Leadership

The XYZ Company Limited, operator of Radio XYZ and XYZ TV, has reminded the youth to see leadership as a way of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Business Day Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.