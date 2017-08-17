Ghana: MTN Rewards 'Spin the Wheel' Winners

Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN) has, as part of its 'Spin the Wheel' promotion, has handed out two brand new Hyundai i10 grand vehicles to two customers.

Isaac Sarfo, a teacher from Kumasi in the Ashanti Region and Lydia Aryee, an undergraduate student from Accra won their prizes at a ceremony in Accra on Thursday.

Also, Isaac Senu, Emmanuel Agudey, Samuel Obeng Amoako and Daniel Kumafo have all won fully paid trips to Dubai.

On the other hand, Frederick Korankye, Awal Mohammed, Bright Lolonyo took home two thousand Ghana Cedis each while William Larweh Doku, Vincent Edem , Anthony Kojo Samuel, Eric Asadu and Alexander Anthony took home one thousand Ghana Cedis each.

Abdul Seidu, Samuel Ago, Vincent Michel, Solomon Ato Lankai, Nathaniel Koduah, Jonathan Adjetey Sowah, Hilton Welbeck, Prince Hayford, Gifty Mawufemoh also won fourth generation mobile phone devices.

Addressing the winners, Mr. Noel Kojo-Ganson, General Manager, Customer Marketing at MTN, said the 'Spin the Wheel' promotion was one of the several ways the company intends to reward its loyal customers across the country to the end of the year.

He said every month two cars will be given to customers who build points in the 'Spin the Wheel' promotion every day till the end of the month.