Ghana: Radio XYZ Holds Summit to Redefine Leadership

The XYZ Company Limited, operator of Radio XYZ and XYZ TV, has reminded the youth to see leadership as a way of effecting change in the society.

The company is of the view that leadership is not a means to lord over the people but to serve them and Ghanaians must be made to know these ideologies in leadership.

Therefore, the company believes in redefining leadership to lead to people developing business leadership that can push the nation forward.

According to the company, leadership means creating opportunities for the less privileged and helping to identify business opportunities for the teeming unemployed youth.

This was the outcome of a day's seminar attended by a large number of the youth drawn from all parts of the country in Accra.

The Emerging Leaders' Summit was on the theme "Redefining Leadership" and targeted the organisation's various listeners and viewers of the station to think of redefining leadership.

Mr. Neil Armstrong Mortagbe, an Executive Director of XYZ Company Limited, in an interview said in this country very few people will point to corporate leadership or leadership in a faith-based organization when they are asked about leadership.

According to him, leadership in this country goes beyond political leadership, hence the station's decision to redefine leadership for its listeners in the country and beyond.

"We want to use the summit to mentor young people who want to venture into business and aspire to political positions in the country to rethink their perceptions about leadership.

A former Deputy Minister for Communications in the immediate-past National Democratic Congress administration and a Financial Consultant, Ato Sarpong, taking the youth through the rudiments of leadership said anybody who is arrogant has no business in the land of leadership.

According to him, ninety per cent of the people in leadership roles are not leaders and this has made domestic, community and institutional levels of disciplines to break down.