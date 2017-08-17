Nigeria: We Are Ready for 2019 General Election - INEC

Abuja — The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, said it is strategically ready for the 2019 general election.

The Chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu stated this during the swearing in of nine newly appointed Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in Abuja.

The nine RECs are Mrs. Asman Sani Maikudi; Sam Olugbadebo Olumekun; Prof. Riskuww A. Shehu; Kassim Gana Giedam; Jibrin Ibrahim Zerawa; Abdulganiyu Olayinka Raji; Prof. Sam Egwu; Mike A. Igini; and Mallam Sadiq Musa.

It would be recalled that INEC had fixed the Presidential and National Assembly elections for Saturday, February 16, 2019 while Governorship, State Assembly and Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will hold two weeks later on Saturday, March 2nd, 2019.

The INEC boss, while noting that yesterday marked exactly 548 days to general elections, stressed that in terms of strategic planning, the commission is prepared.

He said, "In terms of strategic planning, we are prepared for 2019. Furthermore, we are already taking practical steps towards actualising the Strategic Plan.

"The complimentary document, the Election Project Plan, is almost ready. Very soon, the Election Management System that will enable us track activities almost on daily basis will be ready", he stated.

Yakubu, however, dismissed concerns over the preparedness of the commission to deliver credible election, assuring that votes will count.

He underscored the resolve of the commission to uphold the sanctity of citizens' choice which he described as the only basis for determining elective representation in Nigeria.