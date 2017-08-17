Nigeria: Nasarawa Amazons, Bayelsa Queens to Clash in Opening Game September 11

Nasarawa Amazons will meet Bayelsa Queens in the opening game of the Nigeria Women Premier League Super Four Championship scheduled to kick off in Benin on September. The second game of the four-day competition will see Rivers Angels taking on Delta Queens the same day.

In the draw yesterday in Lagos, Rivers Angels will play against Nasarawa Amazons in the third game of the competition, while Bayelsa Queens and Delta Queens will meet in the last game of the second day. The third day o0fb the round robin competition will see Nasawaraw Angels and Delta queens trading tackles, while Bayelsa Queens will slug it out with Rivers Angels in the last game of the day.

The first two teams after matchday three will meet in the final to decide the champions of Nigerian women club football, who will earn N3 million for their efforts. The second place finisher will get N2 million.

Fifteen teams featured in the 2017 15 season with the teams divided into two groups of A and Group B, where the four clubs emerged as the top two clubs from the groups.

NWFL Chairman, Aisha Falode described the 2016/2017 league season as a huge success, owing to the commitment and contribution of the clubs, referees, players and the media.

She added that NWPL would continue to collaborate with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to get a viable sponsor to run and sustain the profile of the league.

She praised the Edo Government for accepting to host the Super Four tournament, adding: "The success and performance of teams this year is unprecedented in the annals of women football and we owe this to the respective clubs' management, who have had to sacrifice personal effort.

"As a marked departure from the past when incessant walk-overs, non-honouring and outright abandonment of matches was the norm, we didn't witness such this season.

"One of the successes of the season is the huge support we got from the media and the coverage was quite remarkable, thereby increasing spectators in match venues."

She appealed to clubs still owing players and coaches to pay up, adding that the league board would come hard on any club still owing its staff before the commencement of next season.

Among dignitaries at the draws were NFF President, Amaju Pinnick and his wife, General Manager of Radio Nigeria One, Funke Treasure, club officials and some veteran women footballers.

The 2017 season kicked off on March 25 with Group A of the league comprising Rivers Angels, COD Ladies, Bayelsa Queens, Ibom Angels, Heartland Queens and FC Robo, as well as Sunshine Queens and Abia Angels.Group B had Delta Queens, Nasarawa Amazons, Osun Babes, Edo Queens, Adamawa Queens, Confluence Queens, Pelican Stars and Saadatu Kolo Amazons.