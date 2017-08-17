Nigeria: NFF Declares Uyo Ready to Host Nigeria, Cameroon Battle

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has assured players and officials of the senior national team, Super Eagles, that they have a smooth turf and conducive environment to show their might when they confront Cameroun in a crucial Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier ion September 2.

The NFF has been working with the Akwa Ibom State government to ensure that the Godswill Akpabio Stadium and hospitality facilities are in top shape for everybody coming to Uyo to watch the Super Eagles trade tackles with the Indomitable Lions.

Speaking in Lagos at the draw for the Women Super Four Championship yesterday, NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, who just returned from Uyo, said the federation's inspection team are satisfied with the state of facilities provided for the match by the Akwa Ibom State government, adding the players will have enough room to express themselves on September 2.

"Everybody involved in the match is working round the club to ensure that Nigeria beats Cameroun and qualify for the World Cup. The Akwa Ibom State government has done well in ensuring that all the facilities are ready for the game and I want every Nigerian to support the team to success.

"Nigerian football is a continuing project and we must continue to protect it no matter who is in charge."Amaju assured that Nigerians holding different positions in FIFA and CAF would continue to ensure that the country benefitted from their membership of the world football bodies.

He added: "We have been fighting to get into influential positions in world football and today, many Nigerians are in CAF and FIFA and nothing happens without Nigeria's input."We will continue to build Nigerian football into a global brand that nobody will take us for granted any more."

He revealed that the CAF executive committee was planning to introduce a continental women club championship, adding, "In March 2018, CAF will have a symposium for women football and adding a championship for women football clubs is one of the things in the agenda."But we don't just want to start the championship without first looking into the demands and all the possibilities."