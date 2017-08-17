17 August 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Chukwuebuka Seeks N12 Million to Undergo Kidney Transplant

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Maria Diamond and Silver Nwokoro

The specialist doctors at the Nnamdi Azikwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi, Anambra State, have recommended a kidney transplant for 20-year-old Chukwuebuka Peter Umechiedo.

Umechiedo, who is a native of Ezinifite in Aguata Local Council of Anambra, was diagnosed of a kidney problem in 2016 and has since then been managed for an end-state renal disease.

According to the patient, he has been on dialysis since 2016 that costs his family ₦70,000 every 10 days and he is the only child of his indigent parents. The young man who has been clinging to life has been on a weekly maintenance haemodialysis to stabilise his health, but has now been recommended by his doctors for kidney transplant as the best form of renal replacement therapy at an estimated cost of ₦12 million.

Now financially drained and with the Anambra State government promising to contribute ₦2 million, which is approximately, 20 per cent of the total cost, he is left with no option than to appeal for funds from well-meaning Nigerians, public and private organisations, and humanitarian groups to save his life by going for the operation. His details are First Bank, Chukwuebuka Peter Umechiedo, 3095994904. He can be reached on 08168865089

Nigeria

Police, Judges Highest Bribe-Takers, Says UN Agency

From the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime has come a revelation that about N400 billion is spent on bribes each… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.