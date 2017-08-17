South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Gauteng Dam Levels

press release

The Gauteng dam levels continued their decline this week, reaching levels that show a decrease on the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) to 79.3% from 79.7% last week.

The IVRS is composed of 14 dams supplying the economic heartland of Gauteng as well as Sasol and Eskom.

The Vaal Dam decreased by 0.9% to 91.5% this week from 92.4% last week. Compared to the previous year during the same period, the dam was a gloomy picture at 34.7%, fuelling concerns of taps running dry in the province.

The Katse Dam in Lesotho, critical for the Lesotho Highlands Water Project, shrunk from 31.5% last week to levels of 30.2% this week. During the corresponding period last year the dam was at 47.3%.

Maintaining last week's levels, the Bloemhof is at a consistent 99.1%. In the previous year during the same period the dam was well below the neutral 50% mark at 25%.

The Grootdraai Dam this week dropped by 0.6% to 82.7%. Last week the Grootdraai Dam was sitting at a decent 83.3%, while last year during the same time it was sitting at 78.2%.

Going up to slightly higher levels this week, the Sterkfontein Dam is currently at 92.0%. Last week the dam was at 91.6% and last year during the corresponding period it was at 89.5%. Last year the Sterkfontein, which is situated in the Free State and is the reserve dam for the IVRS, provided the expected lifeline to the then depleting IVRS, ultimately benefitting the crucial Vaal Dam to stave off a potentially serious lack of water in Gauteng.

The Department of Water and Sanitation is emphasising consumer restraint when using water as chances of rainfall remain lesser as we head towards the end of the winter season. Moreover, Gauteng receives much of its share of water from provinces that are still recovering from the gripping drought and thus consumers are urged to continue using the resource sparingly.

Issued by: Department of Water and Sanitation