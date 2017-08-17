16 August 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Man Bashes Son (3) With Fists, Electric Cable

A 33-year-old man from Mtapa suburb in Gweru who hit his son, aged three, with fists and an electric cable for an unknown reason has been sentenced to a wholly suspended three years in jail.

Wisdom Nechitororo of Mtaba suburb appeared before magistrate Judith Taruvinga facing assault and child abuse charges.

He was handed a wholly suspended term with the court ruling that the boy should be left in the custody of his aunt under the supervision of a probation officer for two years.

Prosecutors told the court that on May 30 this year Nechitororo's landlord realised that the boy had a swollen forehead and bruises on his back.

After questioning the boy on what had happened to him the minor revealed that he had been beaten by his father.

A report was made at Mtapa police station leading to Nechitororo's arrest.

