16 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Elections/2017 - FNLA Defends Cooperatives for Peasants

Luanda — The national secretary of opposition FNLA party's women wing, Susana dos Santos, reiterated Wednesday her organisation's commitment to bring the peasant women into Cooperatives to better manage their business, if elected in August 23 elections.

Susana dos Santos said so to Angop at the end of her party's awareness campaign held at "Mangueirinhas" and "Boa Fé" markets, in Luanda's Viana municipality.

The political activist emphasised that this project consists of helping the female class to manage its trade with tranquility.

She added that women are not restricted to operate in the market, but also holding Government positions.

Six political parties are competing for elections - they are MPLA, UNITA, PRS, FNLA, APN parties and

CASA-CE coalition.

