Angola: MP Fernando Heitor Quits UNITA

Luanda — The National Assembly MP Fernando Heitor has officially announced he was leaving the ranks of the opposition UNITA party after 42 years in the service of that political organisation.

This was at a press conference held Wednesday in Luanda, alleging that he did not agree with the day-to-day practices and governing programme of the main opposition party in the last three years, ahead of August 23 elections.

According to him, UNITA is a diverging political party in political and ideological point of view.

He said that the party is also deprived of a clear and realistic strategy of State that fits into the present and turned to a future of social progress and stability.

The former MP also slammed the party's leadership that allowed the infiltration, at the epicenter of party power, of radical, opportunist and unfaithful people.

With these negative characteristics, he added, UNITA can not continue to be my party of choice.

In his press conference, the former MP said he would consider himself to be a mere citizen and non-partisan, joining many others who have no party affiliation and remain freer. But drew attention to the fact that he will never remain apolitical one.

As for the ruling MPLA party's pledge to bring changes in coming next five years, under slogan to improve what is right and correcting what is wrong," Heitor described this initiative as the most realistic, comprehensive and best proposal.

"I think the ruling MPLA has a strong chance to win the 2017 elections," he said, ruling out the possibility of joining the ranks. But expressed availability to assist the Government should an invitation is extended to him.

Fernando Heitor recognised that several mistakes have been made in previous governament, but he expressed optimism the coming government will integrated skilled staff to hold the right posts.

According to the MP, the country needs a clear change, but the change must be structural and behavioral, under qualitative and progressive reforms.

Fernando Heitor, 62, joined the UNITA ranks in July 1975, in Luanda.