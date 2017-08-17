Ondiva — At least 400 staff from the Civil Protection and Fire Service are mobilized to provide relief to the citizens of southern Cunene province during the general elections of August 23.

This fact was released Wednesday by the institution's spokesman, Paulo Calunga, who said they have stand by forces in the six municipalities of the province.

According to the official, the troops are ready to respond to any emergency requests for fire fighting and hospital referrals.

Angola is on the way to vote on August 23, with the participation of six political forces: MPLA, UNITA, CASA-CE, PRS, FNLA and APN.