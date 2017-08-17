16 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Elections / 2017 - Firefighters Ready for Action

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ondiva — At least 400 staff from the Civil Protection and Fire Service are mobilized to provide relief to the citizens of southern Cunene province during the general elections of August 23.

This fact was released Wednesday by the institution's spokesman, Paulo Calunga, who said they have stand by forces in the six municipalities of the province.

According to the official, the troops are ready to respond to any emergency requests for fire fighting and hospital referrals.

Angola is on the way to vote on August 23, with the participation of six political forces: MPLA, UNITA, CASA-CE, PRS, FNLA and APN.

Angola

AU Deploys Short Term Election Observers to Witness the 23rd August 2017 General Elections

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat has approved the deployment of an African Union… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.