16 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Elections / 2017 - CPE in Cabinda Accredited Political Party's Representatives

Cabinda — The MPLA, FNLA, UNITA and PRS representatives received, in a symbolic ceremony, the credentials of their list delegates promoted by the Provincial Electoral Commission (CPE).

António Manuel Gime, a member of CPE who chaired the event, thanked the parties commitment towards the work done and assumed their responsibilities.

He said that all complaints after the act of accreditation will last only 24 hours.

Representatives from CASA-CE and APN were absent in the act and they may receive their credentials at the CPE headquarters.

