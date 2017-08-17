Sumbe — The presidential candidate of the opposition UNITA party Isaias Samakuva has pledged his organisation's commitment to health and education sectors, if elected for 23 August elections.

Isaias Samakuva was speaking at mass rally held Wednesday in Sumbe, coastal Cuanza Sul province, ahead of ongoing electoral campaign across the country.

The politician added that the above sectors deserve special attention with a view to improving the level of education and health care for the population.

He also promised to create an inclusive and participatory government (GIP) that will be integrated by all citizens, regardless their political affiliation.

Isaias Samakuva also mentioned combat unemployment by encouraging productive sectors such as agriculture, energy and water, fishing, reconstruction of roads and bridges.

The UNITA candidate is also expected in coastal Benguela province for the same purpose.

About 545,000 voters are expected to turn out at polling station in Cuanza Sul province.