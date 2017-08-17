16 August 2017

Angola: Cabinet Council Discusses Barra Do Dande Port Project

Luanda — The Cabinet Council is meeting Wednesday to analyse various political and socio-economic issues with stress to Draft Presidential Decree approving the Barra do Dande Port project.

This is during the extraordinary session chaired by the president José Eduardo dos Santos.

The Council is also discussing a memorandum on liquidity projections for the current year and a proposal for the use of the old facility the National Assembly.

The first extraordinary session of the current year is also examining a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Angola and its counterpart of Indonesia on political consultations.

The Cabinet Council is an auxiliary collegial body of the President of Republic tasked with drafting, conducting and executing the general policy of the country and public administration.

