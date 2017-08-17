Cabinda — The opposition FNLA party has called on Angolans, regardless of political affiliation, to maintain civility and respect for difference during the electoral process on 23 August.

The appeal was made Wednesday by provincial secretary of FNLA in northern Cabinda province, Nestor Delo, adding that intolerance and other provocative acts should not happen.

In addition to respect and civility, the politician also urged for calm and serenity during the process.

Nestor Delo is expected Thursday in village of Mamcamazila, in the commune of Tando-Zinze, ahead of the party's campaign underway across the country.

In this electoral process, 202, 353 voters are registered in Cabinda province.