16 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Nóqui Administrator Calls for Openning of Commercial Banks

Tagged:

Related Topics

Mbanza Kongo — The lack of commercial banks in Noqui municipality, 165 kilometers off Mbanza Kongo city, is a concern of municipal administration of that region.

The lack of financial institutions has created serious constraints on the normal functioning of the state's administrative organs in the district, Angop learned from the local administrator, Luís Cuimba Mavambo.

The official said that dozens of local civil servants are obliged at the end of each month to move to Mbanza Kongo, to get their salaries, creating problems in the functioning of some public sectors.

In addition to civil servants, many commercial agents operating in the municipality of Nóqui are also obliged to carry large amount of money to deposit in commercial banks in Mbanza Kongo.

Angola

AU Deploys Short Term Election Observers to Witness the 23rd August 2017 General Elections

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat has approved the deployment of an African Union… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.