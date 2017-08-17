Angola: Nóqui Administrator Calls for Openning of Commercial Banks

Mbanza Kongo — The lack of commercial banks in Noqui municipality, 165 kilometers off Mbanza Kongo city, is a concern of municipal administration of that region.

The lack of financial institutions has created serious constraints on the normal functioning of the state's administrative organs in the district, Angop learned from the local administrator, Luís Cuimba Mavambo.

The official said that dozens of local civil servants are obliged at the end of each month to move to Mbanza Kongo, to get their salaries, creating problems in the functioning of some public sectors.

In addition to civil servants, many commercial agents operating in the municipality of Nóqui are also obliged to carry large amount of money to deposit in commercial banks in Mbanza Kongo.