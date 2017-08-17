Zimbabwe: Biti Says Zambian Leader Lungu Admires and Copies Mugabe

Zambian president Edgar Lungu should stop copying Robert Mugabe and instead concentrate on building a strong democratic Zambia, Tendai Biti has said.

Biti said this from Zambia where he had travelled to give his solidarity to Hikainde Hichilema, the leader of that country's largest opposition party - the United Party for National Development (UPND).

Hichilema, who was facing treason charges, was this week released while charges against him were dropped.

Biti was to address the media in the capital Lusaka where he bemoaned the deterioration of democracy in the neighbouring Southern African country.

"We find recent events in Zambia very retrogressive and a reversal of the progressive gains that Zambia has made over the years.

We find it regrettable that Zambia is now known for the wrong reasons, the banning of political newspapers, the incarceration of opposition political leaders, the imposition of a threatened state of emergency, the ejection of African leaders and visitors in your country," said the People's Democratic Party leader.

Biti also addressed UPND supporters who gathered at the party offices in Lusaka. He was was flanked by Hichilema's deputy Geoffrey Mwamba as well as the party Secretary General Stephen Katuka.

The former MDC-T Secretary General said Lungu, was following in the footsteps of Zimbabwean President, Mugabe, who he said was a dictator.

"President Lungu can do better than admiring President Mugabe. He should stay away from Mugabe and build a strong democratic state not to copy all the bad things from these little people like Robert Mugabe," Biti said.

Hichilema was facing trumped up charges of treason and was facing a maximum jail term of 15 years.

He was arrested in May, initially for attempting to block Lungu's motorcade but the charge was changed to treason after the state failed to substantiate the initial charge.

The opposition leader, together with 60 others, was accused of conspiring to declare Hichilema the President of Zambia.

Zambia has had five presidents in the last three decades, namely Kenneth Kaunda, Frederick Chiluba, Levy Mwanawasa, and Michael Sata current President Edgar Lungu who took over after from Guy Scott, who became interim President following the death of Sata.

Lungu's election was characterized by controversy, with the 2016 election outcome hotly contested. A Constitutional Court petition by the opposition suffered a still birth.

Ahead of his election, Lungu flew into Zimbabwe to meet Mugabe and said afterwards that he was "leaning a lot" from the Zimbabwean strongman.

In Zimbabwe, Biti, together with Morgan Tsvangirai and Welshman Ncube, who recently signed a pact for an opposition alliance to challenge President Mugabe and Zanu PF elections slated for next year, were all charged with treason at some point in Zimbabwe.