South Africa's tennis players will compete 'home away from home' when they take on Denmark in the Davis Cup by BNP Paribas Group 2 third round tie next month.

The good news is that Ceres is the venue for the tie... bad news is that it's not the Boland town of Ceres but the Ceres Arena, on the other side of the equator in Aarhus, Denmark.

The promotional play-off tie will be played from 15-17 September 2017.

The winner of the tie will be promoted to Euro Africa Group 1. Denmark are seeded fourth and South Africa eighth in Group 2. The two countries have met in Davis Cup action five times before with South Africa leading the head-to-head 3-2 and South Africa winning the only indoor tie to date, in 2003 in Bronby, Denmark.

It was also confirmed that the surface chosen by the hosts would be indoor hardcourt (Rebound Ace Synpave).

Director of DTF, Klaus Norby Jakobsen, said he was pleased with the agreement to bring the Davis Cup to Aarhus: 'We're looking forward to hosting South Africa in yet another tennis festival in Aarhus.

'We've got a very good cooperation with Aarhus Municipality, and we hope that together with the clubs in Aarhus and surrounding areas we can create the best experience for the teams and the public. There is no doubt that Ceres Arena has all the fundamentals for the tie to be successful.'

The municipality of Aarhus also looks forward to hosting the Davis Cup again: 'I am looking forward for the event to being hosted again in Aarhus. We have developed into a city where the experiences stand in line.

'It makes it very popular to visit Aarhus and, above all, live in. I am looking forward to giving the best of Denmark's tennis enthusiasts, the best support and atmosphere,' said Rabih Azad, councilor for Culture and Citizenship.