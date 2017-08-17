17 August 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Governors Mutua and Roba Set to Be Sworn Into Office Thursday

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Faith Nyamai/Daily Nation
Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and his new deputy Francis Maliti waving at the crowd before they were sworn in.
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — The swearing in of Governors is set to begin Thursday with Machakos Governor elect, Alfred Mutua and his Mandera counterpart, Ali Roba being the first ones to take the oath of office for their second term.

Following the release of the schedule, all the 47 elected Governors are expected by Tuesday to have confirmed the dates and venues of the ceremonies and submitted the same to the ministry for gazettement.

"All counties confirmed the dates and places of swearing in by 14th August 2017 and submitted the draft Gazette notices announcing the same for publication," stated Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri .

Kiunjuri further assured the governors that the ministry will be working closely with the winners and county government officials to ensure a smooth transition.

"All counties confirmed the dates and places of swearing in by yesterday, that is 14th August 2017 and submitted the draft Gazette notices announcing the same for publication," he stated.

Mutua's swearing in will take place at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos while Roba will be inaugurated in Mandera Town.

Jackson Mandago, Martin Wambora, Mwangi Wa Iria, Joseph Ole Lenku, Paul Chepkowny and Onesmus Njuki will be sworn in Friday.

Nairobi governor-elect Mike Sonko and Granton Samboja of Taita Taveta will be sworn in on Monday next week followed by Hassan Joho and Charity Ngilu on Tuesday.

More on This

Swearing-in of Governors Starts

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and Mandera's Ali Roba will be the first to be sworn into office on Thursday for their… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.