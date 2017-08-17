Kenya: Governors Mutua and Roba Set to Be Sworn Into Office Thursday

Photo: Faith Nyamai/Daily Nation

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and his new deputy Francis Maliti waving at the crowd before they were sworn in.

Nairobi — The swearing in of Governors is set to begin Thursday with Machakos Governor elect, Alfred Mutua and his Mandera counterpart, Ali Roba being the first ones to take the oath of office for their second term.

Following the release of the schedule, all the 47 elected Governors are expected by Tuesday to have confirmed the dates and venues of the ceremonies and submitted the same to the ministry for gazettement.

"All counties confirmed the dates and places of swearing in by 14th August 2017 and submitted the draft Gazette notices announcing the same for publication," stated Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri .

Kiunjuri further assured the governors that the ministry will be working closely with the winners and county government officials to ensure a smooth transition.

Mutua's swearing in will take place at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos while Roba will be inaugurated in Mandera Town.

Jackson Mandago, Martin Wambora, Mwangi Wa Iria, Joseph Ole Lenku, Paul Chepkowny and Onesmus Njuki will be sworn in Friday.

Nairobi governor-elect Mike Sonko and Granton Samboja of Taita Taveta will be sworn in on Monday next week followed by Hassan Joho and Charity Ngilu on Tuesday.