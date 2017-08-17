Nigeria: UN Chief Condemns Deadly Terrorist Attacks in Borno State

Condemning a series of terrorist attacks in north-eastern Nigeria, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called for those responsible for these "repeated heinous acts" to be brought to justice.

In a statement from his spokesman late Tuesday, the Secretary-General extended his deep condolences to the Government and people of Nigeria, and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

"He calls for those responsible for these repeated heinous acts in Nigeria and neighbouring countries to be swiftly brought to justice," according to the statement.

Mr. Guterres reiterated the UN's solidarity and support to the Government in its fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

"The Secretary-General also renews the commitment of the United Nations to support efforts within the framework of the counter-terrorism initiatives of the Lake Chad Basin Commission," the spokesman said referring to an intergovernmental organization comprised of the eight countries near Lake Chad.

The Security Council met yesterday to discuss the African-led force on terrorism that has been set up in the Sahel by the so-called Group of Five (G5), which includes Nigeria, along with Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali and Mauritania. The joint task force is operational, but faces a number of challenges, including funding.