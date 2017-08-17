16 August 2017

UN News Service

Nigeria: UN Chief Condemns Deadly Terrorist Attacks in Borno State

Tagged:

Related Topics

Condemning a series of terrorist attacks in north-eastern Nigeria, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called for those responsible for these "repeated heinous acts" to be brought to justice.

In a statement from his spokesman late Tuesday, the Secretary-General extended his deep condolences to the Government and people of Nigeria, and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

"He calls for those responsible for these repeated heinous acts in Nigeria and neighbouring countries to be swiftly brought to justice," according to the statement.

Mr. Guterres reiterated the UN's solidarity and support to the Government in its fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

"The Secretary-General also renews the commitment of the United Nations to support efforts within the framework of the counter-terrorism initiatives of the Lake Chad Basin Commission," the spokesman said referring to an intergovernmental organization comprised of the eight countries near Lake Chad.

The Security Council met yesterday to discuss the African-led force on terrorism that has been set up in the Sahel by the so-called Group of Five (G5), which includes Nigeria, along with Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali and Mauritania. The joint task force is operational, but faces a number of challenges, including funding.

Nigeria

Release Buhari's Medical Details, Citizen Group Demands

The Concerned Citizens of Nigeria has called on President Muhammadu Buhari's media team to disclose the details of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.