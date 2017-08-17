Photo: Premium Times

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has drawn a line on hate speech affirming that it is equivalent to terrorism and would be appropriately dealt with by the Federal Government.

Drawing inspiration from the Prevention of Terrorism Act (As Amended) 2011, Osinbajo said that such hate speeches intentionally done to intimidate the population is tantamount to terrorism.

The Acting President in a series of tweets on his twitter handle on Thursday afternoon charged leaders to speak up saying that it was such silence that promoted the genocide in Nazi Germany and Rwanda.

"FG has today drawn the line on hate speech. Hate speech is a specie of terrorism. The Terrorism Prevention Act 2011 as amended defines terrorism as an act which deliberately done with malice which may seriously harm a country or is intended or can be reasonably be regarded as having been done to seriously intimidate a population.

"Silence in such situations can only be seen as an endorsement. Hate speech & the promotion of the same through history from Nazi Germany & the extermination of Jews to the Rwandan genocide succeeded in achieving their barbarous ends by the silence of influential voices. The silence of leaders at this time - in our country- will be a grave disservice to our country, its peace & its future."