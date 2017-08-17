17 August 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Requiem Mass for IEBC Official Msando Held in Nairobi

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Francis Nderitu/Daily Nation
The late Chris Msando.
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The requiem mass for former Independent, Electoral and Boundaries Commission ICT manager Chris Msando, will be held on Thursday at the Consolata Shrine in Westlands starting 10am.

Msando will be buried on Saturday at Lifunga Kobiero village in Ugenya, Siaya County.

Msando who was involved in the management of KIEMS for voter registration, voter identification and results transmission was found dead in a forest and body transferred to city mortuary by police after missing for few days.

IEBC expressed its concern after the brutal murder of their colleague who they said was very vital in the Kenya's 2017 General Election and demanded for investigations.

Kenya

Opposition to Challenge Kenyatta's Victory at the Supreme Court

History is repeating itself. Once more, just like in 2013, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his arch rival, Mr Raila Odinga,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.