Nairobi — The requiem mass for former Independent, Electoral and Boundaries Commission ICT manager Chris Msando, will be held on Thursday at the Consolata Shrine in Westlands starting 10am.

Msando will be buried on Saturday at Lifunga Kobiero village in Ugenya, Siaya County.

Msando who was involved in the management of KIEMS for voter registration, voter identification and results transmission was found dead in a forest and body transferred to city mortuary by police after missing for few days.

IEBC expressed its concern after the brutal murder of their colleague who they said was very vital in the Kenya's 2017 General Election and demanded for investigations.