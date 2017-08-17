Kenya: Akombe Slams Unwarranted Claims About Her U.S. Trip

Nairobi — Commissioner Roselyn Akombe has dismissed claims that she was fleeing out of the country on Wednesday night as a result of queries raised on the credibility of the recently concluded General Election.

The election official who was temporarily denied clearance to travel to the United States at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport for lack of a clearance letter from the Head of Public Service, a requirement for all public officials travelling abroad, termed the claims she was dashing away from the country as false and unwarranted.

"While it is unfortunate that my departure was delayed, I at no time indicated that I am fleeing my beloved Kenya due to questions raised about the credibility of our electoral process," the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) executive said in a statement to newsrooms Wednesday night.

She assured the nation that she will be back in the country as soon as she concludes her tour of duty to the United States.

"I am on official duty to the United States and will return to continue working with my colleagues on the next stages of our electoral process," Akombe stated.

IEBC's press office tweeted on Wednesday that officials at the JKIA responsible for the commissioner's delay had indeed apologised and that Akombe will be back in the country on Sunday.