Kenya: Nairobi in Top 100 Cities to Live and Work for Start-Up Employees

Photo: Siegfried Modola/IRIN

An aerial view shows the Nairobi city center.

Nairobi has been ranked among the top 100 best cities to work in a start up in the world

Singapore is the best city for those looking to work in start-ups, scoring high for healthcare, safety and offering a vibrant startup ecosystem full of professional opportunities followed by Finland.

Furnished apartment platform, Nestpick, produced the ranking comparing five criteria that include the city's Startup Ecosystem, the Salaries on offer in each location, Social Security & Benefits the city offers, Cost of Living, and Quality of Life.

Nairobi ranked 84th place overall.

Other top 10 cities include San Francisco, Berlin, Stockholm, Tel Aviv, Zurich, Seoul, Hamburg, and Toronto.

Cairo has the lowest salaries across all industries for entry-level positions, while Tunis has the lowest salaries for experienced positions.

Johannesburg (71), Cairo (80) and Tunis (83) are the other countries in Africa ranked ahead of Nairobi, while Lagos winds up the list at position 85.

Dubai, UAE has the highest overall Social Security & Benefits score, with the best score for income tax, but ranks last for equality. Lagos has the worst Social Security & Benefits score, with the lowest ranking Health Care Quality and Vacation Days.