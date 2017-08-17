17 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Congo-Kinshasa: At Least 3 Rangers Killed By Militia While 'Defending National Park' in DRC

Tagged:

Related Topics

At least three rangers were killed by the Mai-Mai militia in the Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the national park says on its website.

Charles Paluku Syaira, Jonas Paluku Malyani and Pacifique Musubao Fikirini, died in the wee hours on Monday following an attack by the militia.

The three were attacked while on patrol at the park.

One more ranger was still yet to be accounted for.

"Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the families and widows of Rangers Charles Paluku Syaira, Jonas Paluku Malyani and Pacifique Musubao Fikirini," the report said.

At least eight rangers have been killed in the line of duty in 2017.

Less than a month ago, at least 6 rangers were found alive in a large forest reserve in DRC's northeast a day after a security station was attacked by militia.

During that attack an American journalist and at least three other security guards remained missing.

Mambasa territory administrator Alfred Bongwalanga Efoloko confirmed that the six had been found.

The park rangers are part of the Congolese Institute for Nature Conservation.

Source: News24

Congo-Kinshasa

Angolan Head of State Congratulates Congolese Counterpart

The Angolan President, José Eduardo dos Santos, on Tuesday congratulated his Congolese counterpart, Denis Sassou… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.