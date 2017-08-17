17 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya to Adopt e-Passports in September - Gordon Kihalangwa

By Fred Mukinda

Kenyans using the current generation of passport will not be able to use them once the new e-passport is fully rolled out.

Issuance of the current generation ends on September 1, and the electronic passport will be given to applicants onwards.

However, holders of the current passports will be able to use them for the next two years after which they will be rendered redundant.

The e-passport will have a chip that will contain holder's details that must match information on the booklet, said director of Immigration Gordon Kihalangwa on his Twitter account.

"Applicants will be required to appear in person at our offices for photograph capture and finger prints," he said.

