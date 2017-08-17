Kenya: Moses Adagala Banned for Two Months

Moses Adagala, the Muhoroni Youth chairman, is in trouble with football authorities again.

On Thursday, the Kenya Premier League's Independent Disciplinary and Complaints Committee banned him for accessing any football stadium in Kenya for two months.

Adagala's club has also cumulatively been fined a million shillings for separate incidents of trouble caused by the fans and players in matches against Kakamega Homeboyz, Sony Sugar and Ulinzi Stars this season.

The team will also forfeit three points from the abandoned league assignment against Homeboyz, which ended after a section of Muhoroni players turned rowdy.

"The facts relayed above and in the oral hearing, confirm that Mr Moses Adagala and Muhoroni Youth Football Club are guilty of the charges laid against them," the ruling states in part.

"The tribunal finds Mr Adagala guilty of violating Rule 3.3 and fines him personally Sh 200,000. Given that he is the chair of the club, it is imperative that he leads by good example. In addition to the fine, he is suspended from attending ant KPL matches for the next 60 days, from the date of this ruling."

This isn't the first time however that Adagala is courting trouble. In November last year, the football administrator turned politician was accused by his players of assault amidst a pay-dispute between the two parties.

Infact, Football Kenya Federation indefinitely banned the Muhoroni stadium from hosting any competitive assignments owing to security fears.

In other rulings, Kariobangi Sharks defender Pascal Ogweno was found guilty of gross misconduct and banned for six matches. Consequently, his employer has been slapped with a six month fine.

Ogweno was charged of snatching and tearing the referee's cautionary card.

Also, the IDCC ruled that Tusker forfeit their match against Zoo Kericho for fielding players without valid Football Kenya Federation cards.

Following this ruling, Tusker drop from third to sixth on the table standings, eight points behind leaders Gor Mahia.