Kenya: Governor Alfred Mutua Sworn In

Photo: Faith Nyamai/Daily Nation

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and his new deputy Francis Maliti waving at the crowd before they were sworn in.

Dr Alfred Mutua and his new deputy Francis Maliti were on Thursday sworn in as the governor and the deputy of Machakos County after they won in the just concluded elections.

Dr Mutua won the hotly contested seat defeating Wiper candidate Wavinya Ndeti.

He became the first governor to be sworn in after the August 8 elections.

They were sworn in to office by Lady Justice Lilian Mutende.

They also signed certificate of integrity in presence of Ethics and Anti-corruption Commissioner Area Officer Michael Muvea.

PROJECTS

Mr Maliti promised to be loyal to Dr Mutua and work together to complete all development projects started by the governor by previous government.

"We will deliver services to our people and will always remain loyal to him," said Mr Maliti.

Dr Mutua said he is happy to have won the seat, which he contested on his Maendeleo Chap Chap party.

He said there was a push to remove him from office because of his development record.

"Some have accused me of destroying politics because of my good development projects. This competition was not between me and Wavinya Ndeti, she is a very good lady. It was between me and Kilonzo Musyoka," he said.

DISUNITY

He extended an olive branch to Ms Ndeti saying he is ready to work with her.

He also asked the newly elected county representatives not to agree to be used to bring disunity in the county.

The governor promised to build roads and ensure all houses have tapped water.

Dr Mutua has also promised to fight corruption in the county.

After signing the certificate, they also released a white pigeon as a sign of releasing peace in the county.