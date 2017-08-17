Botswana: Ministry Suspends Film, Research Permits

Gaborone — Government is concerned about researchers and filmmakers who fail to comply with statutory requirements, says Minister of Environment, Natural Resource Conservation and Tourism, Mr Tshekedi Khama.

He said the researchers and filmmakers failed to deposit their research outputs and filming products.

Addressing a Film and Research Pitso, Mr Khama said there has been a tourist and public outcry on cases of gross misconduct where some researchers and filmmakers engaged in unauthorised activities as well as failing to adhere to proper animal care and welfare protocols.

The minister said as a result the ministry has suspended the issuing of new filming and research permits in order to address concerns regarding the conduct of environmental researchers, filming and photography in Botswana's protected and other wilderness areas.

Mr Khama acknowledged that the suspension disorganised the affected parties, but said he hoped the undertaking would cause other ministries and interested parties to come on board "given that the filming and research arena is currently fragmented and in dire need of harmonisation, particularly the process of issuing permits."

The Film and Research Pitso presented an opportunity for all stakeholders to deliberate and to come up with sustainable solutions to create a meaningful participation of citizens in filming and research.

Mr Khama said the Pitso marked an important milestone in the ministry's drive towards fostering research that could produce evidence to inform local, national and international policy that had the potential to transform the lives of Batswana for the better.

The minister said through the forum, they wanted to promote a filming sector that could contribute to citizen empowerment and economic growth. He added that it was critical since Batswana were not adequately involved in the mainstream of independent research and filming. Mr Khama also said he appreciated the contributions of researchers and filmmakers in the achievement of his ministry's goals as demonstrated through various collaborations in scientific research.

"For instance, the Department of Wildlife and National Parks, in collaboration with agencies such as Elephants Without Borders, Birdlife Botswana, Kalahari Conservation Society and other independent researchers and organisations is carrying out aerial and ground counts as well as other types of research to provide credible information for wildlife management," he said.

The minister noted that results from such research were essential in guiding them as they implemented various strategies like promoting non-consumptive use of wildlife resources, providing artificial watering points for wildlife within and outside protected areas as well as the translocation of carnivores implicated in livestock depredation instead of shooting them.

He said the main thrust for the wildlife sector should be to increase wildlife populations as the bedrock for Botswana's tourism. He noted that such an ambition could only be realised through synergies that resulted in adequate capacity to address challenges of climate change, biodiversity loss, habitat fragmentation and most human-wildlife conflict.

"My ministry believes the filming industry has untapped potential to create jobs and further diversify our economy," he said, adding that it was for that reason that the ministry had been collaborating with government to establish a filming authority or commission with the mandate to promote the industry and empower Batswana to exploit opportunities.

He said a filming approval panel was proposed to review all filming applications and advice whether a filming permit should be granted.

Mr Khama added that his ministry had a zero tolerance policy for anyone who breached the established filming and research integrity standards.

Source : BOPA