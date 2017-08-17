Gaborone — Watching Isaac Makwala running alone in the rain symbolised what determination and perserverance could do, says Vice President, Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Speaking at a welcome dinner on Tuesday, Vice President Masisi praised Team Botswana for their gallant fight at the IAAF World Championships in London.

He commended Makwala for his determination, focus and will to accomplish his goals at the championships.

He assured the athletes that government and the nation were behind their back in their endeavour to excel in sport.

"Now as you prepare for the Commonwealth Games and other competitions, you should expect nothing but the most, and we will also expect nothing but the best from you," he said.

Vice President Masisi also said that there were many employment opportunities to be created in sport, noting opportunities for endorsements and the lessons to be learnt.

"Let me urge our media to sophisticate itself more on sport reporting because its big, if you want to see some of the best sport writers in the world, you must read sport illustrated articles, they are in their own league in the world," he said.

Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Mr Thapelo Olopeng also assured the athletes that the leadership of the country and Batswana were happy with the team's performance in London.

He noted that in athletics what mattered was time, and that Makwala clocked 20:20 while he was required to run 20:53 or faster to advance to the semi-finals.

The team vice captain, Onkabetse Nkobolo said everything went well until Makwala was withdrawn from the 400 metre race.

He, however, said the incident united the team and that they supported each other.

He also applauded the women's relay team for their gallant fight and making it to the final.

"I think Batswana had anticipated that the men's team will proceed to the final and ultimately win a medal, but that was no to be," he said.

The team's vice captain pleaded with all stakeholders to unite and start preparations for the Commonwealth Games.

Source : BOPA