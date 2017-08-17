16 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: President Acknowledges Media Work

Luanda — Angolan head of State José Eduardo dos Santos Wednesday in Luanda thanked the Journalists from various media outlets for their role in coverage and disseminating the contents released in the sessions of Cabined Council.

José Eduardo dos Santos expressed the recognition at the last meeting of Cabined Council held at Presidential Palace.

Thanks were also extensive to the technicians and the staff of support for the meetings of Cabinet Council and working commissions.

Similarly, the president thanked all those who contributed to the building of a modern, prosperous and strong country.

After the session, the President of the Republic posed for photography with members of the Executive, provincial governors and senior officials of his Office.

In addition to the Head of State and Vice President, the Cabinet integrates all minister.

