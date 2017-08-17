Menongue — At least 1325 poling desk members will work for general election on August 23 at over 126 poling desk corresponding to the same number of polling stations in the municipality of Menongue, capital city of southern Cuando Cubango province.

This data were advanced by the president of the Electoral Municipal Commission, Jacob Sayombo Chissaluquila, who said that the municipality will have 246 electoral assistants and 40 logistic operators.

According to the official, the conditions created, citing the process of accreditation of current parties to the elections, fixing lists of potential voters in the communes of Missombo, Jamba Cueio and Caiundo.

He praised the performance of civic education voters by working with the communities.