Saurimo — The Angolan Broaden Electoral Coalition - Electoral Coalition (CASA-CE), held a campaign to raise the awareness of voter hunting in the outlying districts of Zorro, Saipupo, Mwandondji and Sacashima on Wednesday, ahead of the general elections of August 23.

Speaking to ANGOP, the provincial secretary of CASA-CE in Lunda Sul, Fernando Mutondo, said that during the campaign they are lecturing the population on the position of the coalition in the ballot paper, the photo of the candidate for President of the Republic and how they should fill in the ballot paper.

Fernando Mutondo said that CASA-CE will continue to raise awareness in the outlying districts of the city of Saurimo, calling on voters to conduct an orderly and civic conduct during the elections.

In 2017 elections, the province of Lunda Sul registered 170.888 voters.