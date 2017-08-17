Southern Africa: Foreign Minister Represents Head of State At SADC Summit

Luanda — Angola's Foreign Affairs minister Georges Rebelo Pinto Chicoti is representing the Angolan Head of State, José Eduardo dos Santos, at the 37th SADC Summit in Pretoria, South Africa.

The two-day meeting of the organisation's Council of Ministers ends Wednesday, with debate on approving of documents that will be submitted to the Statesmen on 19 and 20 August.

The meeting is discussing the performance of the SADC economy, food security, HIV and AIDS.

The participants will also approach matters like operationalisation of the regional development fund, institutional reforms of the AU and the regime of free movement of people in Africa.

Other issues include visa-free process in the SADC states, regional holiday, creation of a foundation to honour the founding SADC countries.

The meeting will also focus on cooperation between SADC and the Russian Federation, admission of the new members (requests from Burundi and Comoros).

The event is expected to analyse the matters related to women in political and decision-making positions, the strategy and road map for SADC's industrialisation.

The head of the Angolan diplomacy spoke Wednesday of ongoing political transition in the country, during an interactive television meeting with the foreign ministers of the SADC member countries.

The official also spoke of the legacy of President José Eduardo dos Santos in leading the Angolan State, as well as his contribution to the release of Mandela.

The meeting going under the theme "Establishment of Partnerships with the Private Sector in the Development of Industry and Regional Value Chains"

The Angolan foreign minister is leading a delegation integrated by minister of Planning and Territorial Development Job Graça, Secretary of State for Industry Kiala Gabriel, Secretary of State for Budget Aia-Eza, and Secretary of State for Foreign Trade José Aleixo Fernandes.